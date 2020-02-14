Justin Kaufmann Show 2-13-20: Arctic blast, to recline or not to recline and teacher burnout

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Thursday, 2.13.20: Chicago is bracing for a deep-freeze as temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight. What are you doing to prepare yourself for the arctic blast? A viral video of an airplane passenger caught on video shaking a woman’s reclined seat is burning up the internet. So who is at fault? The woman reclining or the guy punching her seat? Filmmaker Todd Tue talks about his documentary, “When It Breaks” which examines teacher burnout. Don’t miss the screening this Saturday at The Hideout. Do you have a picky eater in the family? Would you consider food therapy to help with the issue? Sports agent Todd Ramasar joins us in-studio to talk about applying sports sciences to his clients. And we end the show with a special Thursday night edition of The Swap Meet with Greg Flamm!

