Dave Plier

How Covid-19 is impacting Chicago’s independent music venues

Justin Kaufmann
Posted: / Updated:

Justin Kaufmann outside The Hideout on 3.19.19

Robert Gomez, owner of Subterranean and Beat Kitchen, joins Justin to talk about how independent music venues are dealing with the loss of business due to COVID-19. We also hear from the great Lawrence Peters who talks about how the beloved Hideout is creating a “virtual tavern” to support its staff while the venue is closed because of the coronavirus.

