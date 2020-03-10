How coronavirus is impacting the airline industry

NPR Transportation Correspondent David Schaper joins Justin to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting air travel. David talks about how the administration is dealing with the coronavirus, how much the airlines are hurting right now and what the airlines are doing to stimulate activity.

