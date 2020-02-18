How Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin is taking board games and escape rooms to a higher level

Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin joins Justin to tell us about the new Chicago Board Game Cafe. Max talks about where the idea for this venture comes from, the amount of research that went into starting this business, how they were able to take that research and implement it, the type of board games you will find at the cafe and why consistency is so important to the success of the cafe. Max also talks about why Cards Against Humanity remains in Chicago, why the company to decided to buy ClickHole, his interest in magic and if he considers himself to be a mogul.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.