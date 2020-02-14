Listen Now
How agent Todd Ramasar is applying cutting edge sports science to get the best performance out of his clients

Justin Kaufmann and sports agent Todd Ramasar

It’s the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago and it’s great to get an in-studio visit from sports agent Todd Ramasar. Todd talks about the business of the NCAA, the  NBA and how he’s taking sports science to a whole new level.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

