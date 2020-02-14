How agent Todd Ramasar is applying cutting edge sports science to get the best performance out of his clients

It’s the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago and it’s great to get an in-studio visit from sports agent Todd Ramasar. Todd talks about the business of the NCAA, the NBA and how he’s taking sports science to a whole new level.

