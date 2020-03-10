Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: The history behind Peter Hand Brewery, the Leaning Tower of Niles and crime boss Sam Giancana's Oak Park home

In this Justin Kaufmann Show series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John talks about the history behind the Leaning Tower of Niles, crime boss Sam Giancana’s house in Oak Park and the city’s last “macro-brewery” Peter Hand Brewery

