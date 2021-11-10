Zing Health Founder and Former IDPH Director Dr. Eric Whitaker on the different Medicare plans

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Eric Whitaker joins John Williams in the Skyline Studio (WGN Radio/Kevin McDonough)

Dr. Eric E. Whitaker joins John Williams. He’s the CEO and Founder of Zing Health, Inc, a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over. Dr. Whitaker helps us navigate the big Medicare maze and explains Medicare Advantage vs Part A & B. for more information on Zing Health, visit WGNMedicare.com.

