Zing Health Founder and Former IDPH Director Dr. Eric Whitaker on the different Medicare plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under the Democrats’ sweeping social agenda bill, but those dividends won't come overnight. Instead, they'll build gradually over the decade.

Unveiled late last week, the bill's Medicare prescription drug compromise barely survived a pharmaceutical industry lobbying blitz. Experts who've analyzed the complex plan say it would also offer people with private insurance some protection from the escalating cost of their medicines.