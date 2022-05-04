Michael Fassnacht, the City of Chicago’s first-ever Chief Marketing Officer and President and CEO of World Business Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about the launch of “Chicagwa,” a new campaign featuring commemorative cans of Chicago drinking water. And always remember to stay Chidrated.
Cans of Chicagwa (WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.