World-renowned paleontologist, educator and author Steve Brusatte joins John Williams to talk about growing up in Ottawa, when he became interested in dinosaurs and paleontology, the worst day in Earth’s history, his concern about climate change, and his new children’s book that he wrote with his wife Anne called, “Dugie the Dinosaur: Scotland’s Sauropod.” Steve will appearing at a number of locations while he’s in town including Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa, and the University of Illinois.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction