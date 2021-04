John Williams speaks with Charles E. Bethea, Andrew W. Mellon Director of Collections and Curatorial Affairs at Chicago History Museum, about the new Vivian Maier Exhibit. Charles shares details about Vivian's life, how impactful her work has been worldwide and especially to Chicago culture and history, and more.

The Vivian Maier Exhibit opens May 8th at the Chicago History Museum. To learn more or to purchase your tickets, visit www.chicagohistory.org