Dr. Willie Wilson joins John Williams to talk about why he’s donating $200,000 worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday.
Participating gas stations will be giving away free gas on March 17th at starting at 7:00am until the $200,000 is exhausted. Here is the list of Participating Gas Stations:
Amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Citgo
9155 S Stony Island
Chicago, IL 60617
Marathon
1839 E 95th Street
Chicago, IL 60617
Citgo
1345 N Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60651
Gulf
9901 S Halsted St
Chicago IL 60628
Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave
Chicago. IL 60623
Amoco
7201 N Clark St
Chicago. IL 60626
BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60641
Marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd
Chicago, IL 60612
Falcon
43 North Homan
Chicago, IL 60624