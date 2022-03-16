Dr. Willie Wilson joins John Williams to talk about why he’s donating $200,000 worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday.

Participating gas stations will be giving away free gas on March 17th at starting at 7:00am until the $200,000 is exhausted. Here is the list of Participating Gas Stations:

Amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Citgo
9155 S Stony Island
Chicago, IL 60617


Marathon
1839 E 95th Street
Chicago, IL 60617


Citgo
1345 N Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60651


Gulf
9901 S Halsted St
Chicago IL 60628


Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave
Chicago. IL 60623


Amoco
7201 N Clark St
Chicago. IL 60626


BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60641


Marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd
Chicago, IL 60612


Falcon
43 North Homan
Chicago, IL 60624