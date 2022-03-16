Dr. Willie Wilson joins John Williams to talk about why he’s donating $200,000 worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday.

Participating gas stations will be giving away free gas on March 17th at starting at 7:00am until the $200,000 is exhausted. Here is the list of Participating Gas Stations:

Amstar

368 E Garfield Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

Citgo

9155 S Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617



Marathon

1839 E 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60617



Citgo

1345 N Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60651



Gulf

9901 S Halsted St

Chicago IL 60628



Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave

Chicago. IL 60623



Amoco

7201 N Clark St

Chicago. IL 60626



BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60641



Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd

Chicago, IL 60612



Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624