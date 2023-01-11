Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she believes this law will hold up to constitutional challenges.
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
by: Pete Zimmerman
