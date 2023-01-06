State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield), lead sponsor of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons in Illinois, joins Jon Hansen to talk the bill passing the House and when he expect the Illinois Senate to take up a vote on the bill. State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), who will be taking over as House Republican leader next week, tells John why she believes the bill will not stop gun violence in Illinois.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.