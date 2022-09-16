Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, right, speaks at a news conference accompanied by Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019,…
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, right, speaks at a news conference accompanied by Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Joliet, Ill. Authorities have found no fetal remains at a shuttered abortion clinic once operated by the late abortion Dr. Ulrich Klopfer whose Illinois property was found to contain more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow joins John Williams to offer his opinion on the SAFE-T Act, why he thinks the law is unconstitutional, and what he plans to do to make sure he keeps the residents of Will County safe.
