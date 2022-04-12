Freelance journalist Eileen Hoenigman Meyer joins John Williams to discuss her piece in the Chicago Tribune which details her frustration with the airlines as she was trying to navigate a return trip to Chicago from Florida amidst flight delays and cancellations.
Why we deserve better service from the airline industry
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.