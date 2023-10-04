Tiffany White, Executive Director, The Dirksen Congressional Center, joins John Williams to talk about how Congress operates, how it has changed since the mid-1990’s, why she’s not surprised by the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, why opportunities for cross-party coalitions do not exist in Congress any longer, and why she believes zero Democrats voted to keep Speaker McCarthy in his position.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.