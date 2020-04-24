John Williams is joined with reporter with Money.com and writer of MONEY’s Dollar Scholar Julia Glum who breaks down the stimulus checks, why some of us may not have received our checks yet, and why some of our checks have come in in very odd amounts.
Why haven't I received my stimulus check yet?
