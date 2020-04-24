Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Why haven’t I received my stimulus check yet?

John Williams

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

John Williams is joined with reporter with Money.com and writer of MONEY’s Dollar Scholar Julia Glum who breaks down the stimulus checks, why some of us may not have received our checks yet, and why some of our checks have come in in very odd amounts.

