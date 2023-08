Jane Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, joins John Williams to talk about Twitter rebranding to X, the social media platform deleting a fact-check of Elon Musk linking the COVID-19 vaccine to USC basketball standout Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest, why she would like to see more government regulation on data collection, and why she doesn’t use any social media platforms.

