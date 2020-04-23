White Sox Second Baseman Nick Madrigal is eager to out on the field

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal fields a ground ball before throwing out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy at first during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

White Sox Pitcher Nick Madrigal joins John Williams to share how and what he is doing during the baseball season hiatus due to the pandemic. And WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet explains how the season might have panned out if it had gone on as planned.