White Sox Second Baseman Nick Madrigal is eager to out on the field

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal fields a ground ball before throwing out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy at first during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

White Sox Pitcher Nick Madrigal joins John Williams to share how and what he is doing during the baseball season hiatus due to the pandemic. And WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet explains how the season might have panned out if it had gone on as planned.

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

