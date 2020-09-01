White Sox Sales and Marketing SVP Brooks Boyer: ‘A lot of fans would like to commemorate’ Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter last week with souvenir tickets

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, reacts with teammates after closing out a no hitter at the end of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

White Sox Sales and Marketing Senior Vice President Brooks Boyer joins John Williams to share the latest on the team. And he describes the inspiration for the individual seat tickets the White Sox are selling to commemorate the game that featured Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter last week.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions.
