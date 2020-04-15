Listen Now
White Sox Pitcher Aaron Bummer: Kansas City would be cold and snowy now but at least we’d be playing ball



Chicago White Sox pitcher Aaron Bummer throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Detroit. The White Sox won 5-3. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

White Sox Pitcher Aaron Bummer joins John Williams to share how and what he is doing during the baseball season hiatus due to the pandemic. And WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet explains how the season might have panned out if it had gone on as planned.

