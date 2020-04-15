White Sox Pitcher Aaron Bummer: Kansas City would be cold and snowy now but at least we’d be playing ball

Former WGN Radio Traffic Reporter Violeta Podrumedic catches up with John about the closing of her father's restaurant, Little Bucharest Bistro, after 40 years of business. Branko Podrumedic joins Violeta to explain how he came to this decision, outside of the Coronavirus-related closures. Violeta and Branko recommend some comfort menu items to order or pick up before Little Bucharest Bistro closes permanently on May 11.