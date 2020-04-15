White Sox Pitcher Aaron Bummer: Kansas City would be cold and snowy now but at least we’d be playing ball

White Sox Pitcher Aaron Bummer joins John Williams to share how and what he is doing during the baseball season hiatus due to the pandemic. And WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet explains how the season might have panned out if it had gone on as planned.
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.