White Sox announcer Jason Benetti: “We all need to know what the risk is to playing…to everybody” before starting baseball

White Sox TV announcer Jason Benetti joins John Williams to weigh in on the MLB’s estimated start of the season in July. He describes his own comfort level with going back to work then and WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet also shares his thoughts.
