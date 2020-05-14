Live Now
White Sox announcer Jason Benetti: “We all need to know what the risk is to playing…to everybody” before starting baseball

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, is seen with empty parking lots in Chicago, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

White Sox TV announcer Jason Benetti joins John Williams to weigh in on the MLB’s estimated start of the season in July. He describes his own comfort level with going back to work then and WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet also shares his thoughts.

