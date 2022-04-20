Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, joins John to talk about the debate on which is better for the environment, gas powered cars? Or Electric powered cars? Then later on Tom answers listener questions on electric cars.
Which is better for the environment, Gas cars or Electric cars?
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
