Where to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois

Here are some helpful sites for getting registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois. We hope this is helpful and would like to hear about your experience. Email what you’ve been able to do – get a vaccine, get on a waiting list, get frustrated, etc. – to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

Cook County: https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/

City of Chicago: https://covidcoach.chicago.gov/

DuPage County: https://dupagehealth.jotform.com/200694254415049

Lake County: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

Kane County: https://redcap.dph.illinois.gov/surveys/?s=X4METTTHEK

Grundy County: https://www.grundyco.org/health/covid-19-vaccine-group-1b-survey/

Kankakee County: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/2be797b27e2548ef9ea4e50b01b3534f?portalUrl=https://k3gis.maps.arcgis.com&fbclid=IwAR2T__W3Wwgbya-d4OTDUQKog0TCuEiYaTDu8Yp7D16lM0xvx_gL-yJg_dM

Kendall County: http://www.kendallhealth.org/community-health/covid-19-vaccine/

McHenry County: https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine

Will County: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/14f1fac7773945a0a8cf99a96b3d804e?portalUrl=https://gis.willcountyillinois.com/portal

Illinois (vaccination locations): https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location

Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Jewel-Osco: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302