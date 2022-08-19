Tugboats escort the MSC Orchestra cruise ship across the basin past the Bell Tower and the Doge’s palace as it leaves Venice on June 05, 2021. –…
Tugboats escort the MSC Orchestra cruise ship across the basin past the Bell Tower and the Doge’s palace as it leaves Venice on June 05, 2021. – The cruise ship, which arrived in Venice on June 03, 2021 for the first time in 17 months, signalling the return of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic but enraging those who decry the impact of the giant floating hotels on the world heritage site, picked up about 650 passengers on June 05, before heading south to sample the delights of Bari, Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Tugboats escort the MSC Orchestra cruise ship across the basin past the Bell Tower and the Doge’s palace as it leaves Venice on June 05, 2021. –…
Tugboats escort the MSC Orchestra cruise ship across the basin past the Bell Tower and the Doge’s palace as it leaves Venice on June 05, 2021. – The cruise ship, which arrived in Venice on June 03, 2021 for the first time in 17 months, signalling the return of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic but enraging those who decry the impact of the giant floating hotels on the world heritage site, picked up about 650 passengers on June 05, before heading south to sample the delights of Bari, Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)