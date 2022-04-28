Sarah Moran, Country Director, US, GiveDirectly, joins John Williams to talk about administering Chicago’s Resilient Communities Pilot, which will give 5,000 random Chicagoans $500 per month for twelve months. Sarah talks about what GiveDirectly does, how this program is different than Universal Basic Income, the role they are playing in the pilot program, how the money will be distributed, and the data that shows how successful these type of programs have been in the past.

