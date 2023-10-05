Allen Sanderson, senior instructional professor in economics at the University of Chicago, joins John Williams to discuss the city of Chicago announcing that the NASCAR race will be coming back to downtown for a second year. What was the economic impact of last year’s race? The city says the race added $109 million to Chicago’s economy, but does Professor Sanderson think those numbers are accurate?
What was the real economic impact of Chicago’s NASCAR race?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
