Professor Jane Kirtley, Director, Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, joins John Williams to talk about Elon Musk restoring former President Trump’s Twitter account, Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, why news organizations should be wary of using Twitter, what we should know about the social media company Mastodon, why advertisers should be cautious about their relationship with Twitter, and what she believes the future of Twitter will look like.

