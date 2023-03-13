COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cierra Gaytan-Leach of the Hard Eights prepares to serve during the Major League Pickleball finals match against BLQK at Pickle…
COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cierra Gaytan-Leach of the Hard Eights prepares to serve during the Major League Pickleball finals match against BLQK at Pickle & Chill on October 16, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cierra Gaytan-Leach of the Hard Eights prepares to serve during the Major League Pickleball finals match against BLQK at Pickle…
COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cierra Gaytan-Leach of the Hard Eights prepares to serve during the Major League Pickleball finals match against BLQK at Pickle & Chill on October 16, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)