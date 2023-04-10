Jason Meisner, the excellent Tribune Reporter covering the trial of the ‘ComEd Four,’ joins John Williams to provide an update on the trial. What do we need to know as the prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week?
WGN Radio 100 Years
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio 100 Years
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Jason Meisner, the excellent Tribune Reporter covering the trial of the ‘ComEd Four,’ joins John Williams to provide an update on the trial. What do we need to know as the prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.