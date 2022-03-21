Dr. Joel Ostrow, Professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about the message that Russian citizens are getting about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the degree of credible information being distributed to the Russian people, the amount of censorship and propaganda from the Russian government, and to share his thoughts on the comments that Putin made about hunting down and eliminating traitors to Russia.

