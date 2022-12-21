Sara Tieman is not only an amazing Promotions & PR Manager for WGN Radio, but she is also a voracious reader who has read nearly 100 books this year! Yes, you read that right! She joins John Williams to discuss some of the best books she read in 2022. Check out her entire list below. It could provide some great last-minute stocking stuffer ideas for the book-lover in your life.
95 books under my belt for the year, but probably will get to 98-100 by year’s end. Reading banned or challenged books was one of my focuses, as well as staying on top of books to watch.
By the numbers (to date)
58 fiction/37 nonfiction
On the top 10 list:
Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt
The Island of Missing Trees – Elif Shafak
Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus
Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson
In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage – Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life – Lulu Miller
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy D. Snyder, illustrated by Nora Krug
Gender Queer: A Memoir – Maia Kobabe
- Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara
- Sankofa – Chibundo Onuzo
- Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life – Alan Cumming
- Project Hail Mary – Andy Weir
- Huda F are You? – Huda Fahmy
- My Body – Emily Ratajkowski
- Taste: My Life Through Food – Stanley Tucci
- The Family – Naomi Krupitsky
- Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian – Bob Saget
- The Last Cuentista – Donna Barba Higuera
- Akata Witch – Nnedi Okorafor
- Violeta – Isabel Allende
- Wahala – Nikki May
- Fiona and Jane – Jean Chen Ho
- Shout – Laurie Halse Anderson
- Olga Dies Dreaming – Xochitl Gonzalez
- All Boys Aren’t Blue – George M. Johnson
- Honor – Thrity Umrigar
- The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl
- The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave
- Lafayette in the Somewhat United States – Sarah Vowell
- Notes on an Execution – Danya Kukafka
- Homicide and Halo-Halo – Mia P. Manansala
- A Walk in Chicago: Never a City so Real – Alex Kotlowitz
- Wishful Drinking – Carrie Fisher
- Other People’s Clothes – Calla Henkel
- The Love of My Life – Rosie Walsh
- Where the Forest Meets the Stars – Glendy Vanderah
- These Precious Days: Essays – Ann Patchett
- A Face for Picasso: A Memoir – Ariel Henley
- Run Rose Run – Dolly Parton and James Patterson
- The Maid – Nita Prose
- Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell
- My Monticello – Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
- Fly Girl: A Memoir – Ann Hood
- Bitter – Akwaeke Emezi
- The Dictionary of Lost Words – Pip Williams
- Take My Hand – Dolen Perkins-Valdez
- Very Cold People – Sarah Manguso
- Book Lovers – Emily Henry
- Finding Me – Viola Davis
- Nothing Burns as Bright as You – Ashley Woodfolk
- Happy People are Annoying – Josh Peck
- Read Dangerously – Azar Nafisi
- She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women – Jennifer Wright
- The Tobacco Wives – Adele Myers
- Two Nights in Lisbon – Chris Pavone
- The Unsinkable Greta James – Jennifer E. Smith
- The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles
- Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir – Nikki Grimes
- Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson
- Shit, Actually – Lindy West
- Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation – Maud Newton
- What My Bones Know – Stephanie Foo
- Corrections in Ink – Keri Blakinger
- George (formerly titled “Melissa”) – Alex Gino
- The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER – Thomas Fisher
- The Seagull – Anton Chekhov
- Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt
- Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir – Erika L. Sanchez
- Lessons in Chemistry: Bonnie Garmus
- An Indigenous People’s History of the United States for Young People – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and adapted by Jean Mendoza and Debbie Reese
- I Kissed Shara Wheeler – Casey McQuiston
- Best. State. Ever: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland – Dave Barry
- When Stars are Scattered – Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed
- Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings – Chrysta Bilton
- Hollow Fires – Samira Ahmed
- Thanks A Thousand: A Gratitude Journey – A.J. Jacobs
- Memphis – Tara M. Stringfellow
- Honey & Spice – Bolu Babalola
- The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry – Gabrielle Zevin
- The Silence That Binds Us – Joanna Ho
- Any Other Family – Eleanor Brown
- A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow – Laura Taylor Namey
- The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Jennifer E. Smith
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow – Zoulfa Katouh
- The Rosie Result – Graeme Simsion
- Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard – Tom Felton
- Nightcrawling – Leila Mottley
- The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks – Shauna Robinson
- The Truths We Hold: An American Journey – Kamala Harris
- Wildoak – C.C. Harrington
- Whiskey in a Teacup – Reese Witherspoon
- Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You – edited by Adam Kay
- Gmorning, Gnight: Little Pep Talks for Me & You – Lin Manuel-Miranda
- The Bullet That Missed – Richard Osman
- When We Were Sisters – Fatimah Asghar
- The Littlest Library – Poppy Alexander
- A Rover’s Story – Jasmine Warga
- One Day in December – Josie Silver
Currently reading:
The Personal Library – Marie Benedict
Killers of a Certain Age – Deanna Raybourn
Next on deck:
Our Missing Hearts – Celeste Ng