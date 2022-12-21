WGN Radio’s Promotions and PR Manager Sara Tieman with John Williams in the WGN studios on 12/21/22 (WGN Radio)

Sara Tieman is not only an amazing Promotions & PR Manager for WGN Radio, but she is also a voracious reader who has read nearly 100 books this year! Yes, you read that right! She joins John Williams to discuss some of the best books she read in 2022. Check out her entire list below. It could provide some great last-minute stocking stuffer ideas for the book-lover in your life.

95 books under my belt for the year, but probably will get to 98-100 by year’s end. Reading banned or challenged books was one of my focuses, as well as staying on top of books to watch.

By the numbers (to date)

58 fiction/37 nonfiction

On the top 10 list:

Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt

The Island of Missing Trees – Elif Shafak

Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus

Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage – Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life – Lulu Miller

On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy D. Snyder, illustrated by Nora Krug

Gender Queer: A Memoir – Maia Kobabe

Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara The Island of Missing Trees – Elif Shafak Sankofa – Chibundo Onuzo Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life – Alan Cumming Project Hail Mary – Andy Weir Huda F are You? – Huda Fahmy My Body – Emily Ratajkowski Taste: My Life Through Food – Stanley Tucci The Family – Naomi Krupitsky Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian – Bob Saget The Last Cuentista – Donna Barba Higuera Akata Witch – Nnedi Okorafor Violeta – Isabel Allende Wahala – Nikki May Fiona and Jane – Jean Chen Ho Shout – Laurie Halse Anderson Olga Dies Dreaming – Xochitl Gonzalez All Boys Aren’t Blue – George M. Johnson Honor – Thrity Umrigar The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy Snyder The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave Lafayette in the Somewhat United States – Sarah Vowell Notes on an Execution – Danya Kukafka In the Shadow of a Mountain: A Memoir of Courage – Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Homicide and Halo-Halo – Mia P. Manansala A Walk in Chicago: Never a City so Real – Alex Kotlowitz Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life – Lulu Miller Wishful Drinking – Carrie Fisher Other People’s Clothes – Calla Henkel The Love of My Life – Rosie Walsh Gender Queer: A Memoir – Maia Kobabe Where the Forest Meets the Stars – Glendy Vanderah These Precious Days: Essays – Ann Patchett A Face for Picasso: A Memoir – Ariel Henley Run Rose Run – Dolly Parton and James Patterson The Maid – Nita Prose Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell My Monticello – Jocelyn Nicole Johnson Fly Girl: A Memoir – Ann Hood Bitter – Akwaeke Emezi The Dictionary of Lost Words – Pip Williams Take My Hand – Dolen Perkins-Valdez Very Cold People – Sarah Manguso Book Lovers – Emily Henry Finding Me – Viola Davis Nothing Burns as Bright as You – Ashley Woodfolk Happy People are Annoying – Josh Peck Read Dangerously – Azar Nafisi She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women – Jennifer Wright The Tobacco Wives – Adele Myers Two Nights in Lisbon – Chris Pavone The Unsinkable Greta James – Jennifer E. Smith The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir – Nikki Grimes Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson Shit, Actually – Lindy West Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation – Maud Newton What My Bones Know – Stephanie Foo Corrections in Ink – Keri Blakinger George (formerly titled “Melissa”) – Alex Gino The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER – Thomas Fisher The Seagull – Anton Chekhov Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir – Erika L. Sanchez Lessons in Chemistry: Bonnie Garmus An Indigenous People’s History of the United States for Young People – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and adapted by Jean Mendoza and Debbie Reese I Kissed Shara Wheeler – Casey McQuiston Best. State. Ever: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland – Dave Barry When Stars are Scattered – Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings – Chrysta Bilton Hollow Fires – Samira Ahmed Thanks A Thousand: A Gratitude Journey – A.J. Jacobs Memphis – Tara M. Stringfellow Honey & Spice – Bolu Babalola The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry – Gabrielle Zevin The Silence That Binds Us – Joanna Ho Any Other Family – Eleanor Brown A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow – Laura Taylor Namey The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Jennifer E. Smith As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow – Zoulfa Katouh The Rosie Result – Graeme Simsion Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard – Tom Felton Nightcrawling – Leila Mottley The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks – Shauna Robinson The Truths We Hold: An American Journey – Kamala Harris Wildoak – C.C. Harrington Whiskey in a Teacup – Reese Witherspoon Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You – edited by Adam Kay Gmorning, Gnight: Little Pep Talks for Me & You – Lin Manuel-Miranda The Bullet That Missed – Richard Osman When We Were Sisters – Fatimah Asghar The Littlest Library – Poppy Alexander A Rover’s Story – Jasmine Warga One Day in December – Josie Silver

Currently reading:

The Personal Library – Marie Benedict

Killers of a Certain Age – Deanna Raybourn

Next on deck:

Our Missing Hearts – Celeste Ng