The residence of former US President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 9, 2022. – Former US President Donald Trump said on August 8, 2022, that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being “raided” by FBI agents in what he called an act of “prosecutorial misconduct.” (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins John Williams to talk about a federal judge ordering a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
