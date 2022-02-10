What a new community center would mean to kids in Woodlawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's doing a “deep dive” on “about four people” as he's deciding whom to nominate as a replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

In an interview Thursday, Biden told NBC that the White House is doing “thorough background checks” to see if there's anything in their background that would disqualify them. Biden has said his nominee will be a Black woman and that he will decide by the end of February.