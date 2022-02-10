What a new community center would mean to kids in Woodlawn

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 03: Pastor Corey Brooks accpets an award onstage at the 2014 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala presented by Coca-Cola at the Hilton Chicago on May 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John to talk about his efforts to bring a new community center to Woodlawn that will help combat Chicago’s violence epidemic. Also joining John and Pastor Brooks is an 18-year old who talks about why a new community center will benefit the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular