What a new community center would mean to kids in Woodlawn

Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John to talk about his efforts to bring a new community center to Woodlawn that will help combat Chicago’s violence epidemic. Also joining John and Pastor Brooks is an 18-year old who talks about why a new community center will benefit the community.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.