Sara Tieman is not only an ace Promotions & PR Manager for WGN Radio, but she is also a voracious reader (and world traveler!) who has once again read nearly 100 books this year! She joins John Williams to discuss some of the best books she read in 2023. You can check out her entire list below. John Williams also provides a list of the books that he really enjoyed this year. Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? Look no further!

Here’s some of Sara’s top picks by genre:

Fiction:

Killers of a Certain Age – Deanna Raybourn

The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise – Colleen Oakley

The Collected Regrets of Clover – Mikki Brammer

Lady Tan’s Circle of Women – Lisa See

Dearborn: Stories – Ghassan Zeineddine

Last Summer on State Street – Toya Wolfe

Non-fiction:

I’m Glad My Mom Died – Jeannette McCurdy (memoir)

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant – Curtis Chin (memoir)

Lost & Found: A Memoir – Kathryn Schulz (memoir)

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession – Michael Finkel (art, crime)

Poverty, by American – Matthew Desmond (sociology)

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over American, and the Woman Who Stopped Them – Timothy Egan (American history)

Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom – Ilyon Woo (American history)

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder – David Grann

Audiobooks:

Big Tree – Brian Selznick

The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir – Jenifer Lewis

And here’s my reading list for the year – with 35 non-fiction and 50 fiction:

Killers of a Certain Age – Deanna Raybourn Wishtree – Katherine Applegate The Fortunes of Jaded Women – Carolyn Huynh Last Summer on State Street – Toya Wolfe The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World – Patrik Svensson Carrie Soto is Back – Taylor Jenkins Reid Dying of Politeness: A Memoir – Geena Davis The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches – Sangu Mandanna Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat & Family – Rabia Chaudry The Light Pirate – Lily Brooks-Dalton Maame – Jessica George Foster – Clare Keegan Georgie, All Along – Kate Clayborn How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived – Leslie Jordan The Children’s Blizzard – Melanie Benjamin My Year of Magical Thinking – Joan Didion The Mitford Affair – Marie Benedict Off With Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demoralizing Women in Power – Eleanor Herman One Night on the Island – Josie Silver The Bandit Queens – Parini Shroff Horse – Geraldine Brooks Conditional Citizens – Laila Lalami I’m Glad My Mom Died – Jeannette McCurdy The London Séance Society – Sarah Penner The Benefits of Being an Octopus – Ann Braden The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise – Colleen Oakley Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret – Judy Blume Red, White & Royal Blue – Casey McQuiston Poverty, by America – Matthew Desmond What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez? – Claire Jimenez Walking in My Joy: In These Streets – Jenifer Lewis The Two Lives of Lydia Bird – Josie Silver The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir – Jenifer Lewis Adrift: America in 100 Charts – Scott Galloway Happy Place – Emily Henry Hang the Moon – Jeannette Walls Bad Summer People – Emma Rosenbaum Homecoming – Kate Morton Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom – Ilyon Woo Jana Goes Wild – Farah Heron A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them – Timothy Egan River Sing Me Home – Eleanor Shearer The Wishing Game – Meg Shaffer This Isn’t Going to End Well: The True Story of a Man I Thought I Knew – Daniel Wallace Pageboy: A Memori – Elliot Page The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World – Iuliia Mendel Yellowface – R.F. Kuang The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul – Brian Kilmeade My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free – Laura Carney The Vibrant Years – Sonali Dev Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club – J. Ryan Stradal The Secret Book of Flora Lea – Patti Callahan Henry Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller – Oliver Darkshire Lost & Found: A Memoir – Kathryn Schulz The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder – David Grann Canary Girls – Jennifer Chiaverini The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession – Michael Finkel The Paris Daughter – Kristin Harmel Lady Tan’s Circle of Women – Lisa See Butts: A Backstory – Hearther Radke Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks – Patrick Radden Keefe The Collected Regrets of Clover – Mikki Brammer Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage – Rachel E. Gross Forever Home – Graham Norton What the Dead Know: Learning about Life as a New York City Death Investigator – Barbara Butcher Dearborn: Stories – Ghassan Zeineddine The Last Devil to Die: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery – Richard Osman America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History – Ariel Avery-Riger The Rooster House: My Ukrainian Family Story – A Memoir – Victoria Belim Never Simple: A Memoir – Liz Scheier This Time Next Year – Sophie Cousens Big Tree – Brian Selznick Flying Solo – Linda Holmes The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – Michelle Obama Huda F Cares? – Huda Fahmy One Day in December – Josie Silver Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo Bright Young Women – Jessica Knoll This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America – Navied Mahdavian The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I – Lindsey Fitzharris

In progress:

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir – Curtis Chin Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty – Patrick Radden Keefe From Dust to Stardust – Kathleen Rooney

On deck next (to end the year):

Amazing Grace Adams – Fran Littlewood The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp – Leonie Swann

John Williams adds his favorites. Happy reading!

Elon Musk, by Walter Isaacson. Another doorstop, but rich in anecdotes and it’s all about, you know, Elon.

Fields of War – Battle of Normandy, by Robert Mueller. This WWII battlefield guide, locally produced, is rich in detail.

My Name is Barbra, by Barba Streisand. This is everything Barbra. EVERYTHING.

The Earth Transformed, An Untold History. Peter Frankopan. The Guardian’s review includes: “…this rich and fascinating book… sets out to tell the story of Homo sapiens from the point of view of how we have suffered natural ecological disasters, and engineered our own in turn.” Yup

The Theory of Everything – A Voyage Into the World of the Weird, by Dan Schreiber. You’ll wade through several amazing stories, facts and anecdotes, some more interesting than others. But an easy, fun scan.

The Antisocial Network, by Ben Mezrich. The GameStop story. Remember the short squeeze amateurs put on the whole trading system? It’s about more than the Robin Hood platform. Much more.

The Fall – The End of Fox News, by Michael Wolff. All the big names, big stories and behind the scenes dirty laundry and politics of Rupert Murdoch’s Empire. You thought Succession was fun? This *** is real.

The Supermajority, by Michael Waldman. Our Supreme Court’s 2020-21 term was a game changer. This is who they are and how it got this way.

Underbug, Lisa Margonelli. A fascinating look at “natures’ most misunderstood insects.” Readers also liked, “The Anatomy of the Honey Bee.” So, you’ve been warned.

The Facemaker, by Lindsey Fitzharris. Faces disfigured from combat in WWI find compassionate and breakthrough care. The brutality of war and the compassion of man.

When the Game Was War, The NBA’s Greatest Season, by Rich Cohen. Cohen is terrific at telling sports stories and here he taps a rich vein: Larry Bird and the Celtics, Magic Johnson and the Lakers, Isaah Thomas and the Pistons and some new guy from the Bulls. Wore #23.

Tuna – A Love Story, by Richard Ellis. The riveting account of how laws get passed in the Chicago City Council. Just kidding. (But has a restaurant in the city added, The Big Tuna Salad to their menu yet? Just saying.) This is the story of the Tuna, how important it is, how endangered and dangerous and valuable it is and more.

A City on Mars, by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith. Very clever, funny and – we assume – realistic look at the challenges of mankind living on Mars, the moon or just orbiting in space. Better, they say, we stay on earth. Much better.

King, Jonathan Eig. You thought you knew about MLK? You didn’t.

Boom Town, by Sam Anderson. Subtitled: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding… Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis. Yup, that’s about it. You need note care about Oklahoma or basketball to appreciate this book. One wild, rich, all-American anecdote and insight after another. What fun.