WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce has the latest on his in-laws' Coronavirus quarantine, now in Texas

Passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship board an airplane at Haneda airport in Tokyo Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Hundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday after the end of a much-criticized, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus among passengers and crew.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce joins John Williams to update him on his in-laws’ quarantine adventure since the Coronavirus scare on their Diamond Princess cruise ship. The couple is now quarantined in Texas and Dan has the details on that experience so far, as well as on those still being cared for in Japan.

