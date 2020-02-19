WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce has the latest on his in-laws' Coronavirus quarantine, now in Texas

WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce joins John Williams to update him on his in-laws’ quarantine adventure since the Coronavirus scare on their Diamond Princess cruise ship. The couple is now quarantined in Texas and Dan has the details on that experience so far, as well as on those still being cared for in Japan.
