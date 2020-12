FILE – In this March 6, 2018 file photo, a worker uses an excavator to clear rocks and debris as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. in the wake of a nor’easter. Massachusetts lawmakers are voting on a $1.4 billion environmental bill that seeks to make the state more resilient in the face of climate change, including $300 million to fortify its coastline against future storms. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)