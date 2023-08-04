Sara Tieman, Promotions & PR Manager for WGN Radio, joins John Williams to share her favorite books she has read this summer and John shares his list as well!

Here is Sara’s list:

Fun Summer Reads:

Killers of a Certain Age – Deanna Raybourn (this will make my top 10 for the year)

The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise – Colleen Oakley (when a college dropout and 84-year-old woman go on the run from the law)

Bad Summer People – Emma Rosenblum (wealthy New Yorkers summer in Long Island’s Fire Island with secrets, infidelity and a murder)

The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World – Patrick Svensson

Other Summer/Anytime Reads I Loved:

Last Summer on State Street – Toya Wolfe (coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Robert Taylor Homes before they were torn down)

I’m Glad My Mom Died – Jeannette McCurdy (“heartbreaking and hilarious memoir by the former child actor)

Yellowface – R.F. Kuang (two writer friends, one more wildly successful than the other, and one sees the other die and steals her unsubmitted latest manuscript)

Audiobooks by Jenifer Lewis but especially “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir” (you could read these, but hearing them read by Jenifer Lewis is SO worth it)

What I’m Reading Right Now (and would recommend):

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks – Patrick Radden Keefe (collection of the author’s New Yorker articles, ranging from the Jefferson Bottles to Dutch mob boss to El Chapo and Anthony Bourdain.)

My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free – Laura Carney (I was connected to this author by a friend through Facebook and fun to see her journey with the book getting published, etc.)

Non-fictions (tougher subjects but well-worth a look)

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them – Timothy Egan (reads like fiction, majority of setting is all in Indiana)

Off With Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demonizing Women in Power – Eleanor Herman

Here is John’s List:

The Wager by David Grann

Killers of the Flower Moon – David Grann

King – A Life – by Johnathan Eig

Say Nothing – Patrick Radden Keefe

An Immense World by Ed Young

A Brief History of Earth by Andrew H. Knoll

The Rise and Reign of the Mammals by Stephen L. Brusatte

The Making of the Atomic Bomb by Richard Rhodes