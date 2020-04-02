Listen Now
WGN Radio Sports Anchor Andy Masur and Sports Producer Dave Zaslowski remember White Sox Announcer Ed Farmer

Ed Farmer (Photo courtesy Chicago White Sox)

WGN Radio Sports Anchors Andy Masur and Producer Dave Zaslowski join John Williams to share their favorite memories of working with the late White Sox Play-by-Play Announcer Ed Farmer. Farmer passed away Wednesday night.

