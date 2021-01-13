WGN Radio News Director Ryan Burrow and ‘Chicago’s Afternoon News’ host Steve Bertrand on a new House Speaker and enforcing COVID restrictions

WGN Radio News Director Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to provide an update on Springfield’s vote for the next Speaker, after House Speaker Madigan suspended his campaign Monday. Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio’s “Chicago’s Afternoon News” joins the conversation on Madigan’s potential replacement, State Representative Chris Welch. Then, Steve talks about his conversation with a police officer Tuesday about the enforcement of restaurant closures to mitigate COVID cases.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon