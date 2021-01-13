WGN Radio News Director Ryan Burrow and ‘Chicago’s Afternoon News’ host Steve Bertrand on a new House Speaker and enforcing COVID restrictions

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, talks to reporters on the House floor, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Welch, chairman of the Special Investigating Committee probing allegations of misconduct by Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, has delayed further hearings until after the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Madigan is implicated in a decade-long bribery scheme to which utility giant ComEd has admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department. Madigan has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

WGN Radio News Director Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to provide an update on Springfield’s vote for the next Speaker, after House Speaker Madigan suspended his campaign Monday. Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio’s “Chicago’s Afternoon News” joins the conversation on Madigan’s potential replacement, State Representative Chris Welch. Then, Steve talks about his conversation with a police officer Tuesday about the enforcement of restaurant closures to mitigate COVID cases.

