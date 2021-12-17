WGN Radio Bookworm Sara Tieman brings you her 83 for the year

WGN Radio Promotions Director Sara Tieman read 83 books this year – which is fewer than usual! She joins John Williams to share her favorites of the year. Below is her list!
- A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team – Arshay Cooper
- The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue
- Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America – Candacy Taylor
- The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life – Alex Trebek
- Love, Hate & Other Filters – Samira Ahmed
- The Midnight Library – Matt Haig
- The Authenticity Project – Clare Pooley
- Outlawed – Anna North
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue – V.E. Schwab
- Clap When You Land – Elizabeth Acevedo
- Concrete Rose – Angie Thomas
- Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life – Christie Tate
- Another Brooklyn – Jacqueline Woodson
- Year of Wonders – Geraldine Brooks
- The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman
- Nevertheless We Persisted: 48 Voices of Defiance, Strength and Courage
- The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World’s Happiest People – Meik Wiking
- You Should See Me In A Crown – Leah Johnson
- The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (re-read)
- Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of American America, 1619-2019 – edited by Ibram X. Kendi & Keisha N. Blain with 90 writers, 400 years of history
- Caste: The Origins of our Discontents – Isabel Wilkerson
- Hyperbole and a Half – Allie Brosh
- Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague – Maggie O’Farrell
- Anxious People – Fredrik Backman
- Infinite Country – Patricia Engel
- The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth and Power – Deidre Mask
- The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
- Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual – Luvvie Ajayi Jones
- The Book of Lost Names – Kristin Harmel
- The Lost Apothecary – Sarah Penner
- Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century – Jessica Bruder
- Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage – Tori Amos
- Furiously Happy – Jenny Lawson
- Reasons to Stay Alive – Matt Haig
- Haben: The Deafblind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law – Haben Girma
- Little America: Incredible True Stories of Immigrants in America
- Of Women and Salt – Gabriela Garcia
- How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House – Cherie Jones
- Who is Maud Dixon? – Alexandra Andrews
- The Girl and the Goddess: Stories and Poems of Divine Wisdom – Nikita Gill
- Northern Spy – Flynn Berry
- Whereabouts: Jhumpa Lahiri
- Fire Keeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley
- The Witches are Coming – Lindy West
- Shrill – Lindy West
- On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong
- And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: An Illustrated Memoir – Margaret Kimball
- Notes on Grief: Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche
- Beautiful Things: A Memoir – Hunter Biden
- Solutions and Other Problems – Allie Brosh
- Broken (in the best possible way) – Jenny Lawson
- Face: One Square Foot of Skin – Justine Bateman
- Milk Fed – Melissa Broder
- Angel of Greenwood – Randi Pink
- The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free – Paulina Bren
- Crying In H Mart – Michelle Zauner
- Every Day is a Gift – Tammy Duckworth
- The War That Saved My Life – Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
- The One – John Mars
- One Two Three – Laurie Frankel
- Arsenic and Adobo – Mia P. Manansala
- The War I Finally Won – Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
- Aftershocks: A Memoir – Nadia Owusu
- Fierce Fairytales: Poems & Stories to Stir Your Soul – Nikita Gill
- Ordinary Girls: A Memoir – Jaquira Diaz
- Under Red Skies: Three Generations of Life, Loss and Hope in China – Karoline Kan
- Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Where Hope Comes From – Nikita Gill
- We Were Never Here – Andrea Bartz
- Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir – Brian Broome
- Neverwhere – Neil Gaiman (reread)
- Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir – Ashley C. Ford
- The Nature of Fragile Things – Susan Meissner
- Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor – Anna Qu
- The Man Who Died Twice – Richard Osman
- Little Weirds – Jenny Slate
- The Woman with the Blue Star – Pam Jenoff
- Beautiful Country – Qian Julie Wang
- The Beauty of Living Twice – Sharon Stone
- Burntcoat – Sarah Hall
- Home Stretch – Graham Norton
- The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl
- The 1619 Project – Nikole Hannah-Jones