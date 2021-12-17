WGN Radio Bookworm Sara Tieman brings you her 83 for the year

Here’s Sara with her list of 83 books of 2021!

WGN Radio Promotions Director Sara Tieman read 83 books this year – which is fewer than usual! She joins John Williams to share her favorites of the year. Below is her list!

  1. A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team – Arshay Cooper
  2. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue
  3. Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America – Candacy Taylor
  4. The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life – Alex Trebek
  5. Love, Hate & Other Filters – Samira Ahmed
  6. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig
  7. The Authenticity Project – Clare Pooley
  8. Outlawed – Anna North
  9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue – V.E. Schwab
  10. Clap When You Land – Elizabeth Acevedo
  11. Concrete Rose – Angie Thomas
  12. Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life – Christie Tate
  13. Another Brooklyn – Jacqueline Woodson
  14. Year of Wonders – Geraldine Brooks
  15. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman
  16. Nevertheless We Persisted: 48 Voices of Defiance, Strength and Courage
  17. The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World’s Happiest People – Meik Wiking
  18. You Should See Me In A Crown – Leah Johnson
  19. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (re-read)
  20. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of American America, 1619-2019 – edited by Ibram X. Kendi & Keisha N. Blain with 90 writers, 400 years of history
  21. Caste: The Origins of our Discontents – Isabel Wilkerson
  22. Hyperbole and a Half – Allie Brosh
  23. Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague – Maggie O’Farrell
  24. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman
  25. Infinite Country – Patricia Engel
  26. The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth and Power – Deidre Mask
  27. The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
  28. Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual – Luvvie Ajayi Jones
  29. The Book of Lost Names – Kristin Harmel
  30. The Lost Apothecary – Sarah Penner
  31. Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century – Jessica Bruder
  32. Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage – Tori Amos
  33. Furiously Happy – Jenny Lawson
  34. Reasons to Stay Alive – Matt Haig
  35. Haben: The Deafblind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law – Haben Girma
  36. Little America: Incredible True Stories of Immigrants in America
  37. Of Women and Salt – Gabriela Garcia
  38. How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House – Cherie Jones
  39. Who is Maud Dixon? – Alexandra Andrews
  40. The Girl and the Goddess: Stories and Poems of Divine Wisdom – Nikita Gill
  41. Northern Spy – Flynn Berry
  42. Whereabouts: Jhumpa Lahiri
  43. Fire Keeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley
  44. The Witches are Coming – Lindy West
  45. Shrill – Lindy West
  46. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong
  47. And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: An Illustrated Memoir – Margaret Kimball
  48. Notes on Grief: Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche
  49. Beautiful Things: A Memoir – Hunter Biden
  50. Solutions and Other Problems – Allie Brosh
  51. Broken (in the best possible way) – Jenny Lawson
  52. Face: One Square Foot of Skin – Justine Bateman
  53. Milk Fed – Melissa Broder
  54. Angel of Greenwood – Randi Pink
  55. The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free – Paulina Bren
  56. Crying In H Mart – Michelle Zauner
  57. Every Day is a Gift – Tammy Duckworth
  58. The War That Saved My Life – Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
  59. The One – John Mars
  60. One Two Three – Laurie Frankel
  61. Arsenic and Adobo – Mia P. Manansala
  62. The War I Finally Won – Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
  63. Aftershocks: A Memoir – Nadia Owusu
  64. Fierce Fairytales: Poems & Stories to Stir Your Soul – Nikita Gill
  65. Ordinary Girls: A Memoir – Jaquira Diaz
  66. Under Red Skies: Three Generations of Life, Loss and Hope in China – Karoline Kan
  67. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid
  68. Where Hope Comes From – Nikita Gill
  69. We Were Never Here – Andrea Bartz
  70. Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir – Brian Broome
  71. Neverwhere – Neil Gaiman (reread)
  72. Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir – Ashley C. Ford
  73. The Nature of Fragile Things – Susan Meissner
  74. Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor – Anna Qu
  75. The Man Who Died Twice – Richard Osman
  76. Little Weirds – Jenny Slate
  77. The Woman with the Blue Star – Pam Jenoff
  78. Beautiful Country – Qian Julie Wang
  79. The Beauty of Living Twice – Sharon Stone
  80. Burntcoat – Sarah Hall
  81. Home Stretch – Graham Norton
  82. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music – Dave Grohl
  83. The 1619 Project – Nikole Hannah-Jones

