WGN Radio bookworm, promotions manager Sara Tieman, on her 113 books of 2020

WGN Radio promotions manager and bookworm Sara Tieman joins John Williams to talk about her favorite books of 2020 out of the 113 she read! See below for the full list.

My final farewell to 2020 is the list of the 113 books I read. It was a tough year, and I read some tough books. When pushed, I said my goal was 110, so I came out ahead and ended on a lucky number for me. Of the 113 books, 51 were non-fiction, 62 were fiction, 7 were audiobooks, and 6 were re-reads (usually a rarity for me).

While in 2019 I praised the Chicago Public Library and their app which easily lets you put books on hold, in 2020, during the pandemic and the library’s closure, I discovered the CPL e-book lending app.

My advice to adult readers? Don’t pass up books written for a younger audience. There are truly magnificent books out there tackling serious subject matters (immigration, loss, identity) written so beautifully that it leaves this adult in tears.

My top 10 for the year are pictured in the image, but I must also applaud these honorable mentions:

“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore

“This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay

“Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations” by Mira Jacob

“Other Words for Home” by Jasmine Warga

“The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” by Elizabeth Kolbert

“Nothing To See Here” by Kevin Wilson

And if you love a good celebrity autobiography, besides Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime”, I’d recommend Elton John’s “Me” and “Blowing the Bloody Doors Off” by Michael Caine.

And finally, in order, here’s the 113 books I read in 2020:

This Is How It Always Is – Laurie Frankel Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life – Ali Wong How We Fight For Our Lives: A Memoir – Saeed Jones The Giver of Stars – Jojo Moyes Homework: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years – Julie Andrews even the terrible things seem beautiful to me now: on hope, loss, and wearing sunscreen – Mary Schmich The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah The House on Mango Street – Sandra Cisneros Dreyer’s English – Benjamin Dreyer Song of the Trees – Mildred D. Taylor The Crossing Places (A Ruth Galloway Mystery) – Elly Griffiths The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History – Elizabeth Kolbert Disappearing Earth – Julia Phillips The Body: A Guide for Occupants – Bill Bryson Queenie – Candice Carty-Williams Dumped, Actually – Nick Spalding To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – Jenny Han Out of the Easy – Ruta Sepetys Nothing To See Here – Kevin Wilson Lady Almina and the Real Downtown Abbey – Lady Fiona Carnarvon Midnight In Chernobyl – Adam Higginbotham Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry – Mildred D. Taylor The Dutch House – Ann Patchett Run Away – Harlan Corben The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid Conduits: The Ballad of Jinx Jenkins – J. Ryan Sommers P.S. I Still Love You – Jenny Han The Sun Is Also A Star – Nicola Yoon The Day The World Came To Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland – Jim DeFede When Breath Becomes Air – Paul Kalanithi I Was Anastasia – Ariel Lawhom Dumplin’ – Julie Murphy Other Words for Home – Jasmine Warga Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive – Stephanie Land The Great Alone – Kristin Hannah Always and Forever, Lara Jean – Jenny Han The Overstory – Richard Powers The Huntress – Kate Quinn The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom Me – Elton John Nobody Will Tell You This But Me – Bess Kalb With the Fire on High – Elizabeth Acevedo Valley of the Dolls – Jacqueline Susann The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women – Kate Moore Help Thanks Wow: The Three Essential Prayers – Anne Lamont Internment – Samira Ahmed The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek – Kim Michele Richardson The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State – Nadia Murad The Undocumented Americans – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio White Fragility: Why it’s so hard for white people to talk about racism – Robin Diangelo Girl Decoded – Rana el Kaliouby The English American – Alison Larkin Watching You – Lisa Jewell The Orphan’s Tale – Pam Jenoff The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper – Hallie Rubenhold How Did All This Happen? – John Bishop Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family – Robert Kolker The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World – Elif Shafak This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident – Adam Kay The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz – Erik Larson The Girl with the Louding Voice – Abi Dare The Poet X – Elizabeth Acevedo Hum if You Don’t Know the Words – Bianca Marais Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations – Mira Jacob Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon through America’s Stolen Land – Noe Alvarez Between Shades of Gray – Ruta Sepetys Long Bright River – Liz Moore The Yellow Bird Sings – Jennifer Rosner The Fire Next Time – James Baldwin Untamed – Glennon Doyle If Beale Street Could Talk – James Baldwin Everything Inside – Edwidge Danticat I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness – Austin Channing Brown Sister Outsider – Audre Lorde Salt to the Sea – Ruta Sepetys Lady In Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown – Anne Glenconner Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mount Everest Disaster – Jon Krakauer Blowing the Bloody Doors Off and Other Lessons in Life – Michael Caine If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t) – Betty White Such a Fun Age – Kiley Reid The Last Black Unicorn – Tiffany Haddish The Book of Longings – Sue Monk Kidd I Found You – Lisa Jewell A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman My Vanishing Country: A Memoir – Bakari Sellers Transcendent Kingdom – Yaa Gyasi Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah My Dark Vanessa – Kate Elizabeth Russell Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno-Garcia Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times – Jennifer Worth Friluftsliv: Connect with Nature the Norwegian Way – Oliver Luke Delorie Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 – Cho Nam-Joo Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot – Mikki Kendall And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer: A Novella – Fredrik Backman Invisible Girl – Lisa Jewell The Things They Carried – Tim O’Brien Three Women – Lisa Taddeo The Year 1000: When Explorers Connected the World and Globalization Began – Valerie Hansen Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators – Ronan Farrow Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson The Lido – Libby Page The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F**k – Sarah Knight One Day in December – Josie Silver I Can Make This Promise – Christine Day Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man – Mary L. Trump, PhD Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir – Natasha Threthewey Londonders: The Days and Nights of London Now – As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It – Craig Taylor Go Ask Alice – Author Anonymous He Had It Coming: Four Murderous Women and the Reporter Who Immortalized Their Stories – Kori Runmore & Marianne Mather Night Theater – Vikram Paralkar Less – Andrew Sean Greer The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett