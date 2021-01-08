WGN Radio bookworm, promotions manager Sara Tieman, on her 113 books of 2020

Sara’s top 10 favorite books from 2020

WGN Radio promotions manager and bookworm Sara Tieman joins John Williams to talk about her favorite books of 2020 out of the 113 she read! See below for the full list.

My final farewell to 2020 is the list of the 113 books I read. It was a tough year, and I read some tough books. When pushed, I said my goal was 110, so I came out ahead and ended on a lucky number for me. Of the 113 books, 51 were non-fiction, 62 were fiction, 7 were audiobooks, and 6 were re-reads (usually a rarity for me).
While in 2019 I praised the Chicago Public Library and their app which easily lets you put books on hold, in 2020, during the pandemic and the library’s closure, I discovered the CPL e-book lending app.
My advice to adult readers? Don’t pass up books written for a younger audience. There are truly magnificent books out there tackling serious subject matters (immigration, loss, identity) written so beautifully that it leaves this adult in tears.
My top 10 for the year are pictured in the image, but I must also applaud these honorable mentions:
“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore
“This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay
“Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations” by Mira Jacob
“Other Words for Home” by Jasmine Warga
“The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” by Elizabeth Kolbert
“Nothing To See Here” by Kevin Wilson
And if you love a good celebrity autobiography, besides Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime”, I’d recommend Elton John’s “Me” and “Blowing the Bloody Doors Off” by Michael Caine.
And finally, in order, here’s the 113 books I read in 2020:

  1. This Is How It Always Is – Laurie Frankel
  2. Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life – Ali Wong
  3. How We Fight For Our Lives: A Memoir – Saeed Jones
  4. The Giver of Stars – Jojo Moyes
  5. Homework: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years – Julie Andrews
  6. even the terrible things seem beautiful to me now: on hope, loss, and wearing sunscreen – Mary Schmich
  7. The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah
  8. The House on Mango Street – Sandra Cisneros
  9. Dreyer’s English – Benjamin Dreyer
  10. Song of the Trees – Mildred D. Taylor
  11. The Crossing Places (A Ruth Galloway Mystery) – Elly Griffiths
  12. The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History – Elizabeth Kolbert
  13. Disappearing Earth – Julia Phillips
  14. The Body: A Guide for Occupants – Bill Bryson
  15. Queenie – Candice Carty-Williams
  16. Dumped, Actually – Nick Spalding
  17. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – Jenny Han
  18. Out of the Easy – Ruta Sepetys
  19. Nothing To See Here – Kevin Wilson
  20. Lady Almina and the Real Downtown Abbey – Lady Fiona Carnarvon
  21. Midnight In Chernobyl – Adam Higginbotham
  22. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry – Mildred D. Taylor
  23. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett
  24. Run Away – Harlan Corben
  25. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid
  26. Conduits: The Ballad of Jinx Jenkins – J. Ryan Sommers
  27. P.S. I Still Love You – Jenny Han
  28. The Sun Is Also A Star – Nicola Yoon
  29. The Day The World Came To Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland – Jim DeFede
  30. When Breath Becomes Air – Paul Kalanithi
  31. I Was Anastasia – Ariel Lawhom
  32. Dumplin’ – Julie Murphy
  33. Other Words for Home – Jasmine Warga
  34. Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive – Stephanie Land
  35. The Great Alone – Kristin Hannah
  36. Always and Forever, Lara Jean – Jenny Han
  37. The Overstory – Richard Powers
  38. The Huntress – Kate Quinn
  39. The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom
  40. Me – Elton John
  41. Nobody Will Tell You This But Me – Bess Kalb
  42. With the Fire on High – Elizabeth Acevedo
  43. Valley of the Dolls – Jacqueline Susann
  44. The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women – Kate Moore
  45. Help Thanks Wow: The Three Essential Prayers – Anne Lamont
  46. Internment – Samira Ahmed
  47. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek – Kim Michele Richardson
  48. The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State – Nadia Murad
  49. The Undocumented Americans – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
  50. White Fragility: Why it’s so hard for white people to talk about racism – Robin Diangelo
  51. Girl Decoded – Rana el Kaliouby
  52. The English American – Alison Larkin
  53. Watching You – Lisa Jewell
  54. The Orphan’s Tale – Pam Jenoff
  55. The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper – Hallie Rubenhold
  56. How Did All This Happen? – John Bishop
  57. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family – Robert Kolker
  58. The Family Upstairs – Lisa Jewell
  59. 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World – Elif Shafak
  60. This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident – Adam Kay
  61. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz – Erik Larson
  62. The Girl with the Louding Voice – Abi Dare
  63. The Poet X – Elizabeth Acevedo
  64. Hum if You Don’t Know the Words – Bianca Marais
  65. Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations – Mira Jacob
  66. Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon through America’s Stolen Land – Noe Alvarez
  67. Between Shades of Gray – Ruta Sepetys
  68. Long Bright River – Liz Moore
  69. The Yellow Bird Sings – Jennifer Rosner
  70. The Fire Next Time – James Baldwin
  71. Untamed – Glennon Doyle
  72. If Beale Street Could Talk – James Baldwin
  73. Everything Inside – Edwidge Danticat
  74. I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness – Austin Channing Brown
  75. Sister Outsider – Audre Lorde
  76. Salt to the Sea – Ruta Sepetys
  77. Lady In Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown – Anne Glenconner
  78. Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mount Everest Disaster – Jon Krakauer
  79. Blowing the Bloody Doors Off and Other Lessons in Life – Michael Caine
  80. If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t) – Betty White
  81. Such a Fun Age – Kiley Reid
  82. The Last Black Unicorn – Tiffany Haddish
  83. The Book of Longings – Sue Monk Kidd
  84. I Found You – Lisa Jewell
  85. A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman
  86. My Vanishing Country: A Memoir – Bakari Sellers
  87. Transcendent Kingdom – Yaa Gyasi
  88. Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah
  89. My Dark Vanessa – Kate Elizabeth Russell
  90. Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno-Garcia
  91. Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times – Jennifer Worth
  92. Friluftsliv: Connect with Nature the Norwegian Way – Oliver Luke Delorie
  93. Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 – Cho Nam-Joo
  94. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot – Mikki Kendall
  95. And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer: A Novella – Fredrik Backman
  96. Invisible Girl – Lisa Jewell
  97. The Things They Carried – Tim O’Brien
  98. Three Women – Lisa Taddeo
  99. The Year 1000: When Explorers Connected the World and Globalization Began – Valerie Hansen
  100. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators – Ronan Farrow
  101. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson
  102. The Lido – Libby Page
  103. The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F**k – Sarah Knight
  104. One Day in December – Josie Silver
  105. I Can Make This Promise – Christine Day
  106. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man – Mary L. Trump, PhD
  107. Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir – Natasha Threthewey
  108. Londonders: The Days and Nights of London Now – As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It – Craig Taylor
  109. Go Ask Alice – Author Anonymous
  110. He Had It Coming: Four Murderous Women and the Reporter Who Immortalized Their Stories – Kori Runmore & Marianne Mather
  111. Night Theater – Vikram Paralkar
  112. Less – Andrew Sean Greer
  113. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett

Popular