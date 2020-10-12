‘We need to be rational about this’| CEO/Founder of LaSalle Network

Today on the show we’re continuing our discussion with the Alzheimer’s Association and we are talking to Dr. Darren Gitelman, Director of Cognitive Disorders, Advocate Medical Group and Senior Medical Director, Advocate Memory Center, and Gene Kuhn, Senior Manager, Health Care Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Gitelman and Gene Kuhn started off the segment by telling listeners about a new study that was released that indicates that those receiving flu and/or pneumonia shots regularly are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s Disease. Then, they broke down how living a healthy lifestyle starting at a young age can play a vital roll with "preventing" Alzheimer’s Disease as you age. Next, they gave us helpful tips on how to properly care for a loved one with dementia who has COVID-19. And, they answered listeners' questions throughout the whole show.