‘We have to take more seriously the threat that is imposed by people who are trafficking in firearms’ – Two experts discuss the release of the man charged with purchasing the gun allegedly used to shoot Officer French

The semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the shooting of two Chicago police officers, including the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French. (Handout photo from U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Following the fatal shooting of Police Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday, Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man who is charged with making the straw purchase of the semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the shooting, was released on $4,500 bond.

John is joined by former Assistant Cook County States Attorney and Cook County Circuit Court Judge Pat O’Brien who gives insight into the reasons for Danzy’s release on bail. Then former U.S. Attorney Renato Mariotti joins John to explain the complexities of cases like this – and what happens next.