‘We are to blame’ – Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on the chaos as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-AUGUST 17: Thousands of Afghans rush to the Kabul International Airport as they try to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to weigh in on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. John wanted to know what the policy of the U.S. regarding Afghanistan currently is and what it means to the 17,000 Afghan natives who worked alongside American forces during the U.S. presence there. Krishnamoorthi does not think that the U.S. has handled the evacuation of Afghanistan properly and that there are many Afghan natives who will be in a lot of danger now that the Taliban has gained control of Kabul. He does not believe the promises that the Taliban has made about non-retaliation towards those individuals.

