The White House and the Washington Monument are visible behind Raymond Spaine of College Park, Md., as he lays down to pose for a photograph on a large banner that reads Black Lives Matter hanging on a police fence at 16th and H Street, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington, after days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)