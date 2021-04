In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

WCCO Radio Minneapolis reporter Susie Jones joins John Williams to share important details of Monday’s proceedings in the murder case of George Floyd, for which Derek Chauvin is being charged. At this time, jurors are learning about the form of restraint used by the officer and whether or not it was appropriate.