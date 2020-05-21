Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Washington Post Editor Marc Fisher: Coronavirus-fueled public bathroom fears and U.S. attention to design in comparison to other countries

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

The women’s restroom at Pasadena Memorial Park. (KTLA)

Cities are starting to reopen and there are a lot of concerns people have surrounding that. One of them is the need to go to the bathroom and a heightened fear of public restrooms, where people will be in close quarters and at higher risk of transmitting coronavirus. Washington Post Editor Marc Fisher joins John Williams to talk about some of the changes being made across the country to bathrooms and whose fears seem to be worse.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals