Washington Post Editor Marc Fisher: Coronavirus-fueled public bathroom fears and U.S. attention to design in comparison to other countries

Cities are starting to reopen and there are a lot of concerns people have surrounding that. One of them is the need to go to the bathroom and a heightened fear of public restrooms, where people will be in close quarters and at higher risk of transmitting coronavirus. Washington Post Editor Marc Fisher joins John Williams to talk about some of the changes being made across the country to bathrooms and whose fears seem to be worse.
