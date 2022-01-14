Was the wrong man convicted for the murders at Starved Rock State Park?

Steve Stout, historian and author of the book, “The Starved Rock Murders,” joins John to talk about the 1960 case in which three Chicago-area women were brutally murdered while hiking at Starved Rock State Park. The story was the subject of the recent HBO documentary series, “The Murders at Starved Rock.”
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter