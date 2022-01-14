Was the wrong man convicted for the murders at Starved Rock State Park?

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Investigators are seen at St. Louis Canyon in Starved Rock State Park in Illinois, where the beaten bodies of thee middle-aged women hikers were found in a cave, March 16, 1960. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Steve Stout, historian and author of the book, “The Starved Rock Murders,” joins John to talk about the 1960 case in which three Chicago-area women were brutally murdered while hiking at Starved Rock State Park. The story was the subject of the recent HBO documentary series, “The Murders at Starved Rock.”

