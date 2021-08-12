Walworth County offers endless fun for both kids and adults!

Pictured L-R: John Williams and General Manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds, Larry Gaffey (Not Pictured: Executive Director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, Tim Malenock)

Nothing better than the Midwest! For this week’s segment of Best of the Midwest we are joined with some folks over in Walworth County Wisconsin. WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined with the General Manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds, Larry Gaffey and the Executive Director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, Tim Malenock. Walworth County is situated in southeastern Wisconsin along the Illinois border, it’s an easy drive from Chicago, Milwaukee or Madison. It includes Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Elkhorn and Delevan to name a few.

Listen in while Larry shares information about the 172nd Walworth County Fair happening on September 1st-September 6th. Fun for the whole family – National flat track motorcycle racing, demolition derby, monster trucks, concerts (county singer Justin Moore & for King and Country) and more!

Next, Tim joins the conversation to talk about the Walworth County Beer & Wine Trail.The trail includes wineries, brewing companies, taprooms and vineyards!